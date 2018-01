Soccer: Tommasi stands as FIGC chief (3)

Rome, January 5 - Italian Footballers' Association President Damiano Tommasi on Friday said he was standing for he presidency of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), left vacant when Carlo Tavecchio quit after Italy's shock failure to qualify for the World Cup. The former AS Roma midfielder, 43, said he wanted to meet players' desires to be "those who unite". Tommasi said he wanted to be an "active part of change". Tommasi had been encouraged to run by many players, coaches and officials. Elections are scheduled for January 29.