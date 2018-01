Pope pays surprise visit to children's hospital (3)

Rome, January 5 - Pope Francis on Friday paid a surprise visit to 120 young patients at the annexe of the Vatican's Bambino Gesù childrens' hospital at Palidoro north of Rome. On the eve of the Epiphany feast, Francis gave each child a smile and a present, Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano said. It said he gave the parents "a hug to encourage them to live with hope, alongside their children, a delicate moment like a hospital stay". With his visit, Francis also thanked all the hospital staff.