March 4 will be liberation day, Salvini tells ANSA (2)

'Election Day' called by interior ministry

Milan, January 5 - March 4, when Italy goes to the polls to elect a national government and the governments of Lazio and Lombardy, will be "a feast of national liberation and conformation of 20 years of good government in Lombardy, anti-migrant, anti-euro League leader Matteo Salvini told ANSA Friday. Salvini was speaking after the interior ministry called the two regional contests in the regions around Rome and Milan for the sme day already set for the general election.

