March 4 will be liberation day, Salvini tells ANSA (2)

Milan
05/01/2018
Milan, January 5 - March 4, when Italy goes to the polls to elect a national government and the governments of Lazio and Lombardy, will be "a feast of national liberation and conformation of 20 years of good government in Lombardy, anti-migrant, anti-euro League leader Matteo Salvini told ANSA Friday. Salvini was speaking after the interior ministry called the two regional contests in the regions around Rome and Milan for the sme day already set for the general election.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro
di Ivan Pugliese
La fuga dei nostri giovani e l’insopportabile “caro-voli”
di Lilly La Fauci
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online