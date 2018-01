Migrant arrivals down 34% in Italy in 2017 - Frontex (3)

Brussels, January 5 - Migrants who arrived in Italy illegally on the central Mediterranean route were around 119,00 in 2017, Frontex said Friday, a 34% drop on the 181,126 who arrived in 2016. The number of arrivals thus fell to pre-2014 levels, the EU border protection agency said. Further, illegal migrants who arrived in EU countries were 203,000, 60% fewer than 2016. Only Spain, where arrivals doubled, registered a rise.