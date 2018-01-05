7 mn Italians to GPs with flu in 3 days (3)

Rome, January 5 - Almost seven million Italians have been to their GPs with the flu over the last three days, the Italian Association of General Practitioners (FIMMG) said Friday, releasing data from January 2-4. FIMMG secretary Silvestro Scotti said GPs' offices had been "overrun" by patients, mostly elderly or suffering from chronic illnesses. From January 2 to 4, he said, some 51 people a day were examined in the 45,000 GP surgeries in Italy, against an average during normal times of 30-35. He said this was a 3% increase over previous years.