Fellini's Rimini cinema to reopen

Rimini, January 5 - Rimini's iconic Cinema Fulgor, immortalised by Federico Fellini in 'Amarcord', is to reopen on January 20, the legendary director's birthday, Mayor Andrea Gnassi said Friday. Gnassi said the "unconventional" opening would be marked by a party on the night of January 19-20. The Fulgor, which has a room designed by Oscar-winning set designer Dante Ferretti, was recreated at Cinecittà for the maestro's 1973 nostalgic coming-of-age comedy, which won an Oscar for best foreign film.