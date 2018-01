Father confesses to killing son, 5 (2)

Ancona, January 5 - A 25-year-old father on Friday confessed to strangling his five-year-old son in their home at Cupramontana near the Marche port city of Ancona Thursday. Besart Imeri, a jobless Macedonian in treatment for psychiatric problems, supplied an "exhaustive confession" on the death of his son Hamid, police said. He is thought to have reacted violently to a temper tantrum, police said. The boy'smother, who is pregnant, was taken to hospital in Jesi in shock.