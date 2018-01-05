Lazio, Lombardy elections same day as general election (3)

Rome

'Election Day' created

Rome, January 5 - Officials in Lazio and Lombardy have agreed to hold their regional elections on the same day as the March 4 general elections, sources said Friday. Governors Nicola Zingaretti and Roberto Maroni have asked the interior ministry to manage the respective regional elections, the sources said. Earlier The prefect of Milan, Luciana Lamorgese, was said to be ready to sign a measure calling regional elections in Lombardy for March 4, the same date as the general election, thus creating what Italians call an 'Election Day'. The general election will take place on a single day, Sunday March 4, from 07:00 to 23:00. The polls will not stay open as they have in the past on Monday morning.

