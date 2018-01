Milan prefect ready to sign for Election Day (2)

Milan, January 5 - The prefect of Milan, Luciana Lamorgese, is ready to sign a measure calling regional elections in Lombardy for March 4, the same date as the general election, thus creating what Italians call an 'Election Day', well-informed sources told ANSA Friday. The general election will take place on a single day, Sunday March 4, from 07:00 to 23:00. The polls will not stay open as they have in the past on Monday morning.