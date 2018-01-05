GPs in Liguria ERs to tackle flu emergency (3)

Genoa
05/01/2018
Genoa, January 5 - The Ligura regional government has sealed a deal with the Italian association of family doctors (FIMMG) to let GPs help deal with flu patients at the weekend. The GPs will be present at Genoa's San Martino and Villa Scassi hospitals. The doctors will examine patients in codes white and green, sources said. One doctor will be on duty from 08:00 to 14:00 and the other from 14:00 to 20:00 for two days. They will be paid by the San Martino Hospital.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro
di Ivan Pugliese
La fuga dei nostri giovani e l’insopportabile “caro-voli”
di Lilly La Fauci
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online