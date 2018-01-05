Genoa

GPs in Liguria ERs to tackle flu emergency (3)

Genoa, January 5 - The Ligura regional government has sealed a deal with the Italian association of family doctors (FIMMG) to let GPs help deal with flu patients at the weekend. The GPs will be present at Genoa's San Martino and Villa Scassi hospitals. The doctors will examine patients in codes white and green, sources said. One doctor will be on duty from 08:00 to 14:00 and the other from 14:00 to 20:00 for two days. They will be paid by the San Martino Hospital.

