Priest, bishop indictment asked for extorting faithful (2)

Massa Carrara, January 5 - Prosecutors have requested the indictments of a priest and bishop at Massa Carrara in Tuscany over the allegedly over-lavish and potentially illegal spending by the priest, who has been dubbed 'Father Euro'. Father Luca Morini and Archbishop Giovanni Santucci risk going to trial with another priest, Father Emiliano Colombo, judicial sources said Friday. Possible charges include fraud and extorting parishioners. Prosecutors stressed on Friday that Bishop Santucci's position in the probe "remains marginal".