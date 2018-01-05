Enrico Ruggeri, J-Ax leave SIAE for Soundreef

Milan, January 5 - Italian pop singer Enrico Ruggeri and rapper J-Ax have left SIAE, the Italian royalties clearinghouse for copyrighted material, for Soundreef, a start-up company founded by Davide D'Atri and Francesco Danieli in London in 2011 to break SIAE's monopoly. Ruggeri, winner of two editions of Italy's famous Sanremo song festival, will be represented by Soundreef as of January this year, the company announced Friday. "The arrival of Enrico Ruggeri is a great honor for all of us", said D'Atri, founder and CEO of Soundreef Spa. The two singers join popular artists including hit singer and rapper Fedez who left SIAE for Soundreef. photo: Ruggeri