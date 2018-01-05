Weekend exhibits to showcase Liberty, Lombards

Rome, January 5 - Pablo Picasso in Rome, Maria Callas in Milan, Liberty art in Trieste and the history of the Lombards in Naples are among the highlights of exhibits across Italy this weekend, which will include an initiative granting free access to visitors on the first Sunday of the month. MILAN - Iconic opera singer Maria Callas will be celebrated with a show at the museum of Milan's La Scala theater on the 40th anniversary of her death. The show - 'Maria Callas in scena. Gli anni della Scala', or 'Maria Callas on stage. The years at La Scala' -focuses on the artist's period in Milan (from 1950 until 1961) through costumes, prints and photos. Also in Milan, at the Crypt of the Saint Sepulcher, Bill Viola's art will be on display until January 28 with three videos: The Quintet of the Silent (2000), Earth Martyr (2014) and The Return (2007). ROME - The exhibit 'Picasso. Tra Cubismo e Classicismo 1915-1925' - or Picasso amid cubism and classicism 1915-1925 - curated by Olivier Berggruen will be open at Rome's Scuderie del Quirinale until January 21. The show in particular focuses on pastiche, a method used by Picasso at the service of modernism. TRIESTE - This weekend will be the last to visit a major exhibit on the Liberty style and the European art revolution - 'Il Liberty e la rrivoluzione europea delle arti' - at Trieste's 'Scuderie' and at the historic museum of the Miramare Castle. The show focuses on this new artistic language and the way it revolutionized art in Europe at the turn of the last century, paving the way to modernity. A total of 200 masterworks from the Museum of Decorative Arts in Prague, by artists including Alphonse Mucha, Gustav Klimt and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, will be on display until January 7. VENICE - The exhibit 'Porto Marghera 100' at the Ducal Palace will close on January 28. The show is part of initiatives to celebrate the centennial of the industrial hub (1917-2017). The show focuses in particular on materials used for production at the plant, including water, coal, iron, chemical products, plastic, textile and glass with each getting a specific room at the Doge's Apartment, which also hosts artworks by contemporary artists ranging from Jannis Kounellis to Pino Pascali, Emilio Vedova and Mario Merz. NAPLES - The National Archeological Museum in Naples (MANN) is hosting through January 28 a show - 'Longobardi. Un popolo che cambia la storia', or Lombards, a population that changed history - an important exhibit dedicated to the Lombards. The show focuses on new archaeological discoveries over the past 15 years and showcases 300 artworks. After being exhibited in Pavia last September, the show will move to St. Petersburg in April. photo: exhibits at Naples show on Lombards