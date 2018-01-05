Woman gives birth at 56 without assisted fertility

Treviso
05/01/2018
Treviso, January 5 - An Italian woman has given birth to daughter at 56 without the help of assisted fertility, sources said Friday. The woman, already mother to two other daughters aged 28 and 34, lives at Casale sul Sile near Treviso. The baby girl was born at Mestre's Angelo Hospital, at the end of December, weighing more than three kg and in fine health. The father is a South American man 17 years younger than his partner.
