Rome

Soccer: Second half of Serie A kicks off

Fiorentina-Inter today, Napoli-Verona, Cagliari-Juve tomorrow

Soccer: Second half of Serie A kicks off

Rome, January 5 - The second half of Serie A kicks off today after Napoli were crowned 'winter champions' at the halfway mark. There will be two early matches today, Chievo-Udinese at 18:00 local and Fiorentina-Inter at 20:45. Tomorrow leaders Napoli take on lowly Verona while second-placed Juventus visit Cagliari. Rome entertains Atalanta while Lazio visits SPAL. Napoli topped Serie A at the end of last year with 48 points from 19 games. Juventus came second with 47, Inter Milan were third with 41, Roma fourth with 39 and a game in hand, and Lazio fifth on 37, also with a game in hand.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro

Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro

di Ivan Pugliese

Scoperti 63 falsi braccianti agricoli

Scoperti 63 falsi braccianti agricoli

Vento forte crea disagi

Ancora vento nel Reggino, quattro i comuni più colpiti

Sanità, 428 nuove assunzioni

Sanità, 428 nuove assunzioni

La fuga dei nostri giovani e l’insopportabile “caro-voli”

La fuga dei nostri giovani e l’insopportabile “caro-voli”

di Lilly La Fauci

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33