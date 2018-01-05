Soccer: Second half of Serie A kicks off

Rome
05/01/2018
Rome, January 5 - The second half of Serie A kicks off today after Napoli were crowned 'winter champions' at the halfway mark. There will be two early matches today, Chievo-Udinese at 18:00 local and Fiorentina-Inter at 20:45. Tomorrow leaders Napoli take on lowly Verona while second-placed Juventus visit Cagliari. Rome entertains Atalanta while Lazio visits SPAL. Napoli topped Serie A at the end of last year with 48 points from 19 games. Juventus came second with 47, Inter Milan were third with 41, Roma fourth with 39 and a game in hand, and Lazio fifth on 37, also with a game in hand.
