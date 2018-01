Boy, 5, found dead at home, father suspected (3)

Ancona, January 5 - A five-year-old boy was found dead in his home at Cupramontana near the Marche port city of Ancona Thursday and his father is suspected, police said. The man, a 24-year-old jobless Macedonian in treatment for psychiatric problems, has been questioned by police. Police think the boy may have been strangled, perhaps in the man's car. The mother, who is pregnant, was taken to hospital in Jesi in shock.