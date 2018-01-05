9-mth deficit 2.3%, best since 2007 - ISTAT (3)

Rome, January 5 - Italy's budget deficit was 2.3% in the first nine months of 2017, 0.2 percentage points lower than the same period in 2016, ISTAT said Friday. This was the best figure since 2007, the statistics agency said. The third-quarter deficit was down to 2.1%, the agency said, compared to 2.4% in the third quarter of 2016. Italy's tax burden fell 0.4 percentage points in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, falling to 40.3%, its lowest since 2011, ISTAT said Friday. The nine-month figure, at 40.2%, is also the lowest in six years, the statistics agency said. Italian household income rose 0.7% in the third quarter of 2017 over the second quarter and by 2.1% over the third quarter of 2016, ISTAT said Friday. Purchasing power rose by 0.8% and 1.1% respectively, the statistics agency said. Finally, ISTAT said that Italian households' inclination to save rose 0.5 percentage points in the third quarter of 2017, rising to 8.2%. The rise followed four straight falls.