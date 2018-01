18-month-old in intensive care after eating hashish (4)

Palermo, January 4 - An 18-month-old girl was admitted to intensive care in Palermo on Thursday after eating hashish. Her condition was not life-threatening, doctors said. The child was transferred to the Di Cristina pediatric hospital in the Sicilian regional capital after being taken to the Buccheri La Ferla hospital by her parents. "She is suffering from self-poisoning due to ingestion of drugs," health director Giorgio Trizzino said. The girl has remained conscious throughout, sources said. Police are questioning the parents to reconstruct how the girl came to eat the hashish.