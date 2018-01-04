Homeless man probed for supplying suicide weapon

Genoa, January 4 - A 60-year-old homeless man in Genoa has been placed under investigation for instigation to suicide and illegal weapons possession after being named in a suicide note as the person responsible for supplying the gun used to commit the lethal act. The note was found in the home of the 50-year-old suicide victim. The man is said to have been living alone and was in the care of social services for depression. He allegedly wrote that the supplier of the gun was aware of his suicidal intentions. The suspect has admitted to selling the weapon but denies knowing that the buyer wanted to use it to kill himself.