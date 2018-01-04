Naked, gagged and bound woman's body found near Salerno (3)

Naples
04/01/2018
Naples, January 4 - The body of a 49-year-old Chinese woman was found gagged and bound hands and feet in her home at Agropoli near Salerno south of Naples Thursday. The body was discovered in a building between via Risorgimento and via Caravaggio, in a central area of the southern Italian town. The body's hands and feet were bound by duct tape, which also covered her mouth. She was naked on a bed. The victim was named as Lin Suqing. She was resident in the Naples area and reportedly rented the flat for the Christmas period only. Lin's photo appeared on several dating websites and police think she may have been involved in the world of prostitution. Neighbours told police they had not seen suspicious comings and goings from the flat. Police said they had not ruled anything out.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Abitazione in fiamme, il vicino muore d'infarto
di Tina Ferrera
Medico morì tra due ospedali
L'esperto: colpa dei colleghi
di Giovanni Pastore
Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro
di Ivan Pugliese
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online