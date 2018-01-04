Bring mono-use plastic bags from home govt tells shoppers (2)

Rome, January 4 - The government has told Italian shoppers they can take mono-use biodegradable plastic bags from home to their supermarkets after protests against a new charge of 1-2 euro cents for the bags. "We aren't against citizens bringing bags from home, as long as they are mono-use and suitable for the food," said the secretary-general of the health ministry, Giuseppe Ruocco. Shoppers have been up in arms about the new charge for wrapping their fruits and vegetables in at supermarkets. Protests have been planned against the move to make people pay for the bags, which were previously free. Some have blamed the government, prompting ex-premier Matteo Renzi, leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), to say "we will put an end to fake news". A minority of those interviewed by the media have said they were happy to pay to help protect the environment.