Rome

Bring mono-use plastic bags from home govt tells shoppers (2)

After widespread protests

Bring mono-use plastic bags from home govt tells shoppers (2)

Rome, January 4 - The government has told Italian shoppers they can take mono-use biodegradable plastic bags from home to their supermarkets after protests against a new charge of 1-2 euro cents for the bags. "We aren't against citizens bringing bags from home, as long as they are mono-use and suitable for the food," said the secretary-general of the health ministry, Giuseppe Ruocco. Shoppers have been up in arms about the new charge for wrapping their fruits and vegetables in at supermarkets. Protests have been planned against the move to make people pay for the bags, which were previously free. Some have blamed the government, prompting ex-premier Matteo Renzi, leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), to say "we will put an end to fake news". A minority of those interviewed by the media have said they were happy to pay to help protect the environment.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Furto in gioielleria, bottino 100.000 euro

Furto in gioielleria, bottino 100.000 euro

Donna in pericolo, salvata da elicottero aeronautica

Donna in pericolo, salvata da elicottero aeronautica

Abitazione in fiamme, il vicino muore d'infarto

Abitazione in fiamme, il vicino muore d'infarto

di Tina Ferrera

Medico morì tra due ospedaliL'esperto: colpa dei colleghi

Medico morì tra due ospedali
L'esperto: colpa dei colleghi

di Giovanni Pastore

Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro

Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro

di Ivan Pugliese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33