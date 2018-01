Nigerian woman to play Mary in Living Presepe

Chieti, January 4 - A Nigerian woman will play Mary in the 23rd edition of Chieti's Living Presepe opening January 6 in the Abruzzo coastal city, while her seven-month-old daughter will be baby Jesus. Joy Peter was recently saved from prostitution rackets after arriving in Italy on a migrant boat. She had her daughter Princess soon after joining a centre for ex-sex workers. Joseph will be played by former drug addict Emanuele Ferraro.