Rome

Tabacci joins +Europa, ending signature woes

'Different option' at March 4 general election says Bonino

Rome, January 4 - Democratic Centre (CD) leader Bruno Tabacci on Thursday joined the +Europa group of former foreign minister Emma Bonino, ending a signatures headache that had threatened to stop the pro-EU group taking part in the March 4 general election. Bonino, also a former European commissioner, said "thanks for your choice, you have made a democratic option possible for us and for the country at large". She said +Europa "will be the only fully pro-Europe list at the elections". Tabacci solved the problem for the Italian Radicals because CD is already registered in parliament. A meeting on January 13 will bless the birth of the new group formed by Bonino and Tabacci, sources said. The symbol will read Democratic Centre along with +Europa with Emma Bonino, they said. "We will certainly stay on the centre-left, we'll decide in what way," Tabacci said amid expectations it will ally with the Democratic Party (PD). Bonino said "Tabacci and the Democratic Centre's generous and autonomous gesture, consistent with the European spirit that marks them out, will enable the +Europa list to be present at the general election to offer Italians a serious option, different from all the others, for the civic, social and economic growth of our country". She reiterated that the January 13 assembly would decide where and how the new group would run.

