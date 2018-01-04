Book debuts in Italy in 2018 from Tallent and Moro

Rome, January 4 - The new year is one of literary debuts, both Italian and foreign, with titles from Gabriel Tallent and Andrea Moro, among others. Here is a selection of some standout choices for your 2018 reading list: - Written in spare moments during his job in a restaurant, "My Absolute Darling" (Mio Amore Assoluto, Rizzoli) is Gabriel Tallent's groundbreaking debut. Tallent was born in New Mexico and grew up on the coast of Mendocino, California, with two mothers. Today he lives in Salt Lake City. His book tells the story of the individualistic and violent society we live in today, as seen through the eyes of its 14-year-old heroine Turtle Alveston, who is being raised by her violent father following her mother's death. - A bookseller with a passion for mysteries, Colorado native Matthew Sullivan is the author of "Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore" (Mezzanotte Alla Libreria delle Grandi Idee, Longanesi), a thriller immersed among the pages of the books bequeathed to the young, introverted protagonist, Lydia Smith, the shop clerk who inherits them after a lonely bookshop client commits suicide and leaves his possessions to her. - "La Splendente" (Feltrinelli) is the debut work of 24-year-old Fano native Cesare Sinatti, whose retelling of the Trojan War won the 2016 Calvino Prize. - Neurolinguist and non-fiction writer Andrea Moro debuts with his first novel in "Il Segreto di Pietramala" (La Nave di Teseo), a thriller that takes place between Corsica and New York. - Rome native Matteo Raimondi debuts with a historical thriller titled "Si Spengono Le Stelle" (Mondadori), set in New England in 1691. - "Risa" (La Nave di Teseo) is an intimate and poetic novel from Italian constitutional jurist and columnist Michele Ainis, who has also been a member of Italy's Antitrust Authority since 2016. It tells the story of Diego, a man in a face-off between his own memories and failing of points of reference. - "Nient'altro al Mondo" (Garzanti), written by Turin natives and former schoolmates Laura Martinetti and Manuela Perugini, is a story about friendship and motherhood narrated by two alternating voices, one a mother and the other who didn't become one.