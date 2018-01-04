Daughter of 'Igor the Russian' victim says 'silence better' (2)

Rome
04/01/2018
Rome, January 4 - Francesca Verri, the daughter of a man killed on April 8 by Serbian-born Norbert Feher alias Igor Vaclavic, aka 'Igor The Russian', posted on her Facebook page on Thursday "better to be silent" in captioning an article reporting that Feher is living a quiet "hermit's life" in his jail cell in Spain. Feher, who is wanted in Italy for two murders, was captured in December in Spain after a shoot-out in which three people, including two members of Spain's Guardia Civil police, were killed. He confessed to the crimes he was accused of before a Spanish magistrate. The article cited by Verri said Feher reads the Bible in his jail cell and doesn't speak to anyone in Spain's Zuera prison, where he is being held in an isolation wing with 23 other prisoners.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Abitazione in fiamme, il vicino muore d'infarto
di Tina Ferrera
Medico morì tra due ospedali
L'esperto: colpa dei colleghi
di Giovanni Pastore
Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro
di Ivan Pugliese
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online