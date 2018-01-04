Rome

Daughter of 'Igor the Russian' victim says 'silence better' (2)

Spanish media say killer in jail cell doesn't speak, reads Bible

Daughter of 'Igor the Russian' victim says 'silence better' (2)

Rome, January 4 - Francesca Verri, the daughter of a man killed on April 8 by Serbian-born Norbert Feher alias Igor Vaclavic, aka 'Igor The Russian', posted on her Facebook page on Thursday "better to be silent" in captioning an article reporting that Feher is living a quiet "hermit's life" in his jail cell in Spain. Feher, who is wanted in Italy for two murders, was captured in December in Spain after a shoot-out in which three people, including two members of Spain's Guardia Civil police, were killed. He confessed to the crimes he was accused of before a Spanish magistrate. The article cited by Verri said Feher reads the Bible in his jail cell and doesn't speak to anyone in Spain's Zuera prison, where he is being held in an isolation wing with 23 other prisoners.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Furto in gioielleria, bottino 100.000 euro

Furto in gioielleria, bottino 100.000 euro

Donna in pericolo, salvata da elicottero aeronautica

Donna in pericolo, salvata da elicottero aeronautica

Abitazione in fiamme, il vicino muore d'infarto

Abitazione in fiamme, il vicino muore d'infarto

di Tina Ferrera

Medico morì tra due ospedaliL'esperto: colpa dei colleghi

Medico morì tra due ospedali
L'esperto: colpa dei colleghi

di Giovanni Pastore

Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro

Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro

di Ivan Pugliese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33