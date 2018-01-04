Daughter of 'Igor the Russian' victim says 'silence better' (2)

Rome, January 4 - Francesca Verri, the daughter of a man killed on April 8 by Serbian-born Norbert Feher alias Igor Vaclavic, aka 'Igor The Russian', posted on her Facebook page on Thursday "better to be silent" in captioning an article reporting that Feher is living a quiet "hermit's life" in his jail cell in Spain. Feher, who is wanted in Italy for two murders, was captured in December in Spain after a shoot-out in which three people, including two members of Spain's Guardia Civil police, were killed. He confessed to the crimes he was accused of before a Spanish magistrate. The article cited by Verri said Feher reads the Bible in his jail cell and doesn't speak to anyone in Spain's Zuera prison, where he is being held in an isolation wing with 23 other prisoners.