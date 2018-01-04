Tabacci joins +Europa, ending signature problem (4)

Rome, January 4 - Democratic Centre (CD) leader Bruno Tabacci on Thursday joined the +Europa group of former foreign minister Emma Bonino, ending a signatures headache that had threatened to stop the pro-EU group taking part in the March 4 general election. Bonino, also a former European commissioner, said "thanks for your choice, you have made a democratic option possible for us and for the country at large". She said +Europa "will be the only fully pro-Europe list at the elections". Tabacci solved the problem for the Italian Radicals because CD is already registered in parliament. A meeting on January 13 will bless the birth of the new group formed by Bonino and Tabacci, sources said. The symbol will read Democratic Centre along with +Europa with Emma Bonino, they said. "We will certainly stay on the centre-left, we'll decide in what way," Tabacci said amid expectations it will ally with the Democratic Party (PD).