Warehouse blaze spurs fears of eco-disaster (2)

Pavia, January 4 - A fire raged in an industrial warehouse near Pavia from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon and there are fears it may cause an environmental disaster. The blaze took place at the 2,000-square-metre building at Corteolona e Genzone on the provincial road 31, sources said. A thick plume of black smoke engulfed much of the lower Pavese area and about 100 people were evacuated. Environmental agency ARPA has started testing dioxin levels, sources said. ARPA said the activity in the warehouse had been "totally illegal". It said "we think plastic was burned, but we can't be sure of that". ARPA said that no one really knew what went on in the warehouse, precisely because it had been illegal. The local prefect has urged residents to go for a check-up if they suffer inflammation. The mayor of inverno e Monteleone, Enrico Vignati, ordered residents of local towns Cascina San Giuseppe, Cascina Colombara and Cascine di Sotto to stay at home and keep their doors and windows closed. The ordinance also applied to shops and firms. Fire services said they had the fire "under control" on Thursday at about noon. Police said they were looking into the possibility of the fire being a case of arson. They said the power systems in the warehouse had been turned off so an electrical fault had been ruled out. The regional government of Lombardy said it would meet the costs of cleaning up the site once the fire had been doused, local sources said. Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni said he had phoned the Inverno e Monteleone mayor to "assure him we will cover all the expenses related to the environmental clean-up". "We will spend what we have to to make the area safe and secure," Maroni told reporters. The Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) said there was a "dioxin triangle" between Mortara, Cortoleona and Parona in the Pavia area. It said there was an unusually high number of companies treating waste in that triangle. The WWF asked for environmental agency ISPRA to monitor dioxin levels in the area after a fire at a factory in Mortara in September. "These plants are treating a huge amount of waste materials," the WWF said. Environmental agency ARPA said it had already started testing, but the results would not be known until three days or more. "We're working as fast as we can," it said.