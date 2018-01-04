Naked, gagged and bound woman's body found near Salerno (2)

Naples, January 4 - The body of a 49-year-old Chinese woman was found gagged and bound hands and feet in her home at Agropoli near Salerno south of Naples Thursday. The body was discovered in a building between via Risorgimento and via Caravaggio, in a central area of the southern Italian town. The body's hands and feet were bound by duct tape, which also covered her mouth. She was naked on a bed. The victim was named as Lin Suqing. She was resident in the Naples area and reportedly rented the flat for the Christmas period only. Police said they had not ruled anything out.