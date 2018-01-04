Doge's Palace jewel heist a professional job - police (2)

Venice, January 4 - A heist from an historic Indian jewelry show at the Doge's Palace in Venice Wednesday was a professional job and the thieves were probably working to order, the lagoon city's police chief said Thursday. Vito Gagliardi said the glass case at the Treasures of the Mughals and Maharajahs show was opened without forcing it and the alarm rang too late to catch the thieves, who were already melting among the crowds on St Mark's Square. He said the golden brooch and earrings were worth between two and three million euros - but very hard to offload on the black market because they are so well known. Gagliardi therefore said he thought the gems in the jewelry will be removed and sold separately. The exhibit, on show in the Sala dello Scrutinio, closed on schedule last night. It brought together, for the first time in Italy, 270 Indian gems and jewels from the 16th to the twentieth centuries, belonging to the Al Thani collection. The Doge's Palace, Palazzo Ducale, housed Venetian rulers for over a thousand years until Napoleon did away with the Serenissima Republic. Gagliardi said experts from Rome had immediately been called. "It is indispensable to understand what didn't work properly in the security systems," he said. "The glass case was opened up as it if were a tin can while the alarm, if it worked at all, went off late," Gagliardi told reporters. Photos of the stolen items have already been sent to London, where their owners are, so that they can be identified and priced. According to CCTV footage, two people broke into the case, one covering the other who actually opened it and pocketed the jewels, police told reporters. They were "minor works compared to the great body of the exhibition," experts said. The show made Venice the first city in Italy to host the renowned exhibition of Indian gems and jewels from the Al Thani Collection. "Dazzling gems, precious stones and jewels brimming with centuries of history and legend, together with historic and contemporary creations take us on a journey through five centuries of sheer beauty and remarkable craftsmanship charting the glorious tradition of Indian jewellery: from the descendants of Genghis Khan and Tamerlane to the great Maharajas, whose lavish jewellery commissions in the 20th century produced stunning and innovative works from the European jewellery houses," Palazzo Ducale's website said. The collection was assembled by Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family. The curators of the exhibition were Amin Jaffer, Senior Curator of The Al Thani Collection, and distinguished Italian scholar of East Asian art Gian Carlo Calza. Gabriella Belli was academic director.