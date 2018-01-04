FCA shares surge on Milan bourse

Milan
Milan, January 4 - Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) leaped 9% to more than 17 euros on the Milan bourse Thursday. The shares were suspended for an excessive rise. The shares in the Italo-American car group have now hit new highs. FCA recently released good results. Shares posted an 8.3% rise on being readmitted to trading. FCA, which was the best-performing stock in 2017 having posted a 73% gain, recently posted better-than-expected US results despite its forst drop after seven straight yearly gains.
