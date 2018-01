Man stabs partner, flees with daughter (3)

Vicenza, January 4 - A 38-year-old man stabbed his live-in partner at Altavilla Vicentina near Vicenza last night and took their six-year-old daughter away in his car. Carabinieri stopped him near Mantua Thursday. The girl, who had a fever, is in good health. She was taken to hospital as a precaution. The man, Campania-born Raffaele Busiello, will shortly be taken back to Vicenza.