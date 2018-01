Bionic hand implanted on Italian woman (3)

Rome, January 4 - A woman has become the first Italian to have a bionic hand fitted, sources said on Thursday. The hand, built by Silvestro Micera's team from the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna in Pisa and the Polytechnic of Lausanna, was fitted in June 2016 at Rome's Policlinico Gemelli Hospital by neurosurgeon Paolo Maria Rossini's team. The results of trials with the hand are set to be published in an international scientific journal. The hand perceives contact with objects.