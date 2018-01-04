Bring mono-use plastic bags from home govt tells shoppers

Rome, January 4 - The government has told Italian shoppers they can take mono-use biodegradable plastic bags from home to their supermarkets after protests against a new charge of 1-2 euro cents for the bags. "We aren't against citizens bringing bags from home, as long as they are mono-use and suitable for the food," said the secretary-general of the health ministry, Giuseppe Ruocco. Shoppers have been up in arms about the new charge for wrapping their fruits and vegetables in at supermarkets.