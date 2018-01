Soccer: Torino sack Mihajlovic (3)

Turin, January 4 - Torino on Thursday sacked Sinisa Mihajlovic as coach after a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in the Italian Cup quarter-finals. Former Lazio defender Mihajlovic is the seventh coaching casualty in Serie A this season. Torino have also endured a poor run in Serie A. They have dropped to 10th in the table, 23 points behind leaders Napoli.