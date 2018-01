'Last barrier agst apathy and abstentionism' - Di Maio (3)

Rome, January 4 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is "the last barrier against political apathy and abstentionism," leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. Di Maio played down the crashing of the M5S website handling candidacies for the March 4 general election. "To those who say the system went haywire we respond that yesterday we had a willingness to stand that was out of the ordinary", he said. Di Maio was speaking at a campaign stop at the Rauscedo cooperative nurseries at San Giorgio della Richinvelda near Pordenone in Italy's far northeast.