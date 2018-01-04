Tumour 'drug' discovered, will lead to new drugs

Rome, January 3 - A Columbia University team led by Italy's Antonio Iavarone has discovered the natural 'drug' of tumours, against which it will be possible to use many drugs that are already in existence. Drugs that block the molecular mechanism that gives energy to the engines of tumours already exist, although they are used for other purposes. In France, Iavarone told ANSA, they are already being used against certain types of cancer. There are many Italians among the authors of the discovery, published in the journal Nature: Anna Lasorella, Angelica Castano from Columbia; Stefano Pagnotta, Luciano Garofano and Luigi Cerulo, who work between Columbia and the Università del Sannio; and Michele Ceccarelli of the Istituto Biogem at Ariano Irpino. The first signs of the mechanism which is indispensable to tumours to grow and proliferate go back to 2012. Back then, Iavarone and Lasorella identified a protein that was born of the fusion between the genes of two proteins called FGFR and TACC, and which acted like a 'drug' able to trigger the tumour and feed it. The new fusion protein, called FGFR-TACC, was observed in action in the most aggressive tymour of the brain, the glioblastoma, and it was suspected that it could be common to many other forms of tumour. The confirmation has now come, five years later. "Now we know that this gene fusion is frequent in all forms of tumour," Iavarone said. Now, therefore, the mechanism that fuels the 'tumour engine' has been reconstructed, and it has been established that it is linked to the functioning of the cells' power stations, the mitochondria.