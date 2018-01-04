Raggi 'knows what she's doing' - Di Maio (3)

Pordenone
04/01/2018
Pordenone, January 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi "knows what she must do" after asking for so-called 'immediate justice' that would push a potentially embarrassing trial over lying about an appointment back beyond the March 4 general election, the leader of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), Luigi Di Maio, said Thursday. "There are no comments to be made because this is a country where you go wrong if you do anything," Di Maio said on a visit to cooperative nurseries in northeastern Italy. "If she had not (asked for immediate justice), it would have been a problem," Di Maio said. "I am very tranquil about this: Virginias knows what she must do". Raggi is accused of lying over the appointment of Renato Marra, the brother of her former right-hand man Raffaele, to head the city tourism office. A more serious charge of abuse of office has been dropped.
