Shoppers up in arms over 1-cent biodegradable bags (2)

Rome, January 4 - Italian shoppers are up in arms about 1-2-cent biopdegradable plastic bags used to wrap fruits and vegetables in at supermarkets. Protests have been planned against the move to make people pay for the bags, which were previously free. Some have blamed the government, prompting ex-premier Matteo Renzi, leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), to say "we will put an end to fake news". A minority of those interviewed by the media have said they are happy to pay to help protect the environment.