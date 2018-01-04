Rome

Shoppers up in arms over 1-cent biodegradable bags (2)

'We'll stop fake news' says Renzi

Shoppers up in arms over 1-cent biodegradable bags (2)

Rome, January 4 - Italian shoppers are up in arms about 1-2-cent biopdegradable plastic bags used to wrap fruits and vegetables in at supermarkets. Protests have been planned against the move to make people pay for the bags, which were previously free. Some have blamed the government, prompting ex-premier Matteo Renzi, leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), to say "we will put an end to fake news". A minority of those interviewed by the media have said they are happy to pay to help protect the environment.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Furto in gioielleria, bottino 100.000 euro

Furto in gioielleria, bottino 100.000 euro

Donna in pericolo, salvata da elicottero aeronautica

Donna in pericolo, salvata da elicottero aeronautica

Abitazione in fiamme, il vicino muore d'infarto

Abitazione in fiamme, il vicino muore d'infarto

di Tina Ferrera

Medico morì tra due ospedaliL'esperto: colpa dei colleghi

Medico morì tra due ospedali
L'esperto: colpa dei colleghi

di Giovanni Pastore

L'autopsia sul corpo del ristoratore travolto e ucciso

L'autopsia sul corpo del ristoratore travolto e ucciso

di Rosaria Marrella

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33