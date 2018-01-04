Italians to spend 15% more on Befana gifts (2)

Rome

Rome, January 4 - Italians are set to spend 15% more this year compared to last on the gifts brought by the Befana witch at the Epiphany on January 6, small-business group Confesercenti said Thursday. The group said average spending would be 68 euros a head and total spending would be around 1.8 billion euros. The tradition of gift-giving in stockings left by the Befana will be respected more in southern Italy, with Bari on 72% compared to Milan on 44%, Confesercenti said in the survey complied with research agency SWG. Gift-giving will benefit from New Year sales which start across Italy tomorrow, the report said.

