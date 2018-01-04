Army to patrol Rome's shopping streets for New Year sales (3)

Rome, January 4 - The Italian army will patrol Rome's main shopping streets when New Year sales open Friday, sources said Thursday. The operation is part of a two-year 'Safe Streets' operation that has seen soldiers back police in Italy's major cities. Plainclothes police men will also be on duty during the sales, sources said. They will operate with the help of security cameras, the sources said. Certain more sensitive areas of the Italian capital will be subjected to "specially sharp monitoring and surveillance" on the January 6 Epiphany holiday when the Befana witch flies in to reward well-behaved children. These will include Piazza Navona and the Vatican, sources said.