Naked, gagged and bound woman's body found near Salerno

Naples, January 4 - The body of a 50-year-old Chinese woman was found gagged and bound hands and feet in her home at Agropoli near Salerno south of Naples Thursday. The body was discovered in a building between via Risorgimento e via Caravaggio, in a central area of the southern Italian town. The body's hands and feet were bound by duct tape, which also covered her mouth. She was naked on a bed.