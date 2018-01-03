Delivery man dies after being attacked by dogs (2)

Siracusa, January 3 - A 56-year-old delivery man from Catania died Tuesday after being attacked by three Italian mastiffs while taking a package to an agriturismo near Siracusa. The man sustained wounds all over his body, police said. An autopsy will establish the exact cause of death, they said. He may have suffered a heart attack rather than dying from the dog-inflicted wounds, sources said. "The owners are shocked," their lawyer said. The owner of the dogs has been placed under investigation.