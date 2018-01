Traffic cop throws banger at disabled man (2)

Bari, January 3 - A traffic cop threw a banger that landed between the feet of a disabled man in his 60s at Acquaviva delle Fonti near Bari on New Year's Eve. The video of the incident has gone viral and the cop faces disciplinary action. The victim, who is well-known in the town, has psychiatric problems. The policeman later apologised for what he had done, in a letter to the local mayor. "I can't justify what I did," said the cop, who also apologised to the victim.