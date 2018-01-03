Flu cases double (3)

Rome, January 3 - Cases of flu in Italy doubled in the last week, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Wednesday. From December 25 to 31, the ISS said, flu cases were around 673,000, making a total, since monitoring began last autumn, of around 2,168,000. In the previous week the number of Italians hit by the virus was 387,000. The surge concerned all Italian regions except the northeast, the ISS said. Many cases involved children, it said.