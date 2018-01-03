Rome

Flu cases double (3)

From 387,000 to 673,000 in a week

Flu cases double (3)

Rome, January 3 - Cases of flu in Italy doubled in the last week, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Wednesday. From December 25 to 31, the ISS said, flu cases were around 673,000, making a total, since monitoring began last autumn, of around 2,168,000. In the previous week the number of Italians hit by the virus was 387,000. The surge concerned all Italian regions except the northeast, the ISS said. Many cases involved children, it said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Vola dal motorino, giovane in Rianimazione

Vola dal motorino, giovane in Rianimazione

Una ventenne indagata per omicidio stradale

Una ventenne indagata per omicidio stradale

di Rosaria Marrella

In 60 mila a Cosenza per concerto Skunk Anansie

In 60 mila a Cosenza
per concerto Skunk Anansie

29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando

29 assunzioni al Comune, bando e particolari

di Domenico Bertè

Colpi di fucile contro un fuoristrada, illeso il conducente

Colpi di fucile contro un fuoristrada, illeso il conducente

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33