2 or more feared dead in avalanche in Val Venosta

Rome, January 3 - Two people, a woman and a child, were pulled out alive but two or more others are missing and feared dead after an avalanche in the Alta Val Venosta Wednesday. The woman and child are being treated by a medical team. Five others who were in the area when the avalanche came down are unhurt. The exact number of those hit by the avalanche is not known, sources said. The avalanche came down in the area of Malga San Valentino, above Lake Resia, near the Haideralm ski centre. Alpine rescue teams are on the spot but helicopters are very hard to use because of heavy snow.