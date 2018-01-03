Brescia

Driver in crash that killed 6 'distracted' - police (4)

'Didn't manage to stop'

Driver in crash that killed 6 'distracted' - police (4)

Brescia, January 3 - The driver of a lorry that caused a crash in which a French family of four was among six killed was distracted behind the wheel, police said Wednesday. The driver's lorry ploughed into the family's car and then a tanker truck which exploded into a fireball on the A21 motorway near Brescia. "All the vehicles had slowed down (due to an accident on the other carriageway)," said Brescia highway police chief Barbara Barra. "Unfortunately the heavy lorry did not manage to stop in time". The French family included two small children. Among the other victims was the lorry driver. Police said the driver was an Italo-Macedonian, living in Piedmont. The owner of the car was identified, a French national. Police are trying to establish if he was driving the vehicle when it was hit by the fireball.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Vola dal motorino, giovane in Rianimazione

Vola dal motorino, giovane in Rianimazione

Una ventenne indagata per omicidio stradale

Una ventenne indagata per omicidio stradale

di Rosaria Marrella

In 60 mila a Cosenza per concerto Skunk Anansie

In 60 mila a Cosenza
per concerto Skunk Anansie

29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando

29 assunzioni al Comune, bando e particolari

di Domenico Bertè

Colpi di fucile contro un fuoristrada, illeso il conducente

Colpi di fucile contro un fuoristrada, illeso il conducente

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33