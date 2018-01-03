Dismembered woman killed by blows to head (2)

Verona, January 3 - Khadija Bencheikh, the 46-year-old Moroccan woman killed and chopped up into a dozen pieces in a field at Valeggio sul Mincio near Verona at the weekend was killed by multiple blows to the head with a blunt object, medical examiners said Wednesday. Police said this made it more likely she was killed by someone she knew. Bencheikh lived in Verona and was separated from her Moroccan husband, getting by on odd jobs, as a carer and cleaner. The body was cut up with a chain saw. Police tracked down her husband Tuesday but he is not a suspect.