Rome

Italians less depressed - study

Disease triggered by money, health woes

Rome, January 3 - Italians are less depressed than they were, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Wednesday. In 2016, it said, some 5.6% of Italiana said they had suffered from depression compared to 7.8% in 2008. The study also showed that, as well as having biological roots, the disease could be triggered by money and health problems.

