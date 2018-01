F1: Ferrari mark Schumacher's birthday

Maranello, January 3 - Ferrari on Wednesday marked Michael Schumacher's 49th birthday. "Today Michael turns 49, our thoughts are always with him. #Keepfighting #ForzaMichael" read a post on the Scuderia's website. Schumacher, F1's winningest driver, went into a coma after a skiing fall in France four years ago and is fighting to get back to health at his home.