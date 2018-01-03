Will call Berlusconi to start talks - Salvini (3)

Rome
Rome, January 3 - Anti-euro, anti-migrant League (L) leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday he would call ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) Silvio Berlusconi "today" to start thrashing out a common platform for a centre-right alliance for the March 4 general election. He also said "three legs" were enough for the alliance, rejecting a bid by centrists who supported the left-right government to join the coalition as its fourth leg. The L leader said polls showed "the centre right is close to 40% and will win the March 4 elections, with the League driving the coalition".
